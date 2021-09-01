Common prosperity: No ethnic groups should be left behind

(People's Daily App) 08:37, September 01, 2021

China is a unified multi-ethnic country. The complex natural landscapes and remote locations shaped the distinctive cultures of ethnic minority groups and made access to the outside world difficult. The problem of absolute poverty has plagued Chinese ethnic minority groups for hundreds of years.

Intensified efforts to reduce poverty in the past decade have helped more than 30 million people in ethnic regions achieve the goal of common prosperity. The traditional culture and customs of ethnic minority groups and regional biodiversity have been preserved and are thriving.

The history of the Chinese nation is a history of all ethnic groups forging ahead in unity. No ethnic groups will be left behind in the country’s building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

(Produced by Liang Peiyu, Chen Lidan, Li Bowen and He Jiqiong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)