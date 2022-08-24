Home>>
China’s development in ethnic unity in past decade
By Deng Zijun (Global Times) 09:55, August 24, 2022
China’s development in ethnic unity in past decade Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
China’s development in ethnic unity in past decade Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
China’s development in ethnic unity in past decade Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
China’s development in ethnic unity in past decade Graphic: Deng Zijun/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Political advisors discuss protection of excellent culture, art of ethnic minorities
- Balanced development of education benefits students of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang
- China's regional ethnic autonomy promotes development of ethnic minorities: official
- China's ethnic brocade weaves dreams at home, abroad
- Common prosperity: No ethnic groups should be left behind
- Xi's close bond with ethnic areas
- Pic story: head of handicraft cooperative dedicates to promoting ethnic culture
- Ethnic women fulfill dreams of schooling with Mandarin classes
- China's top political advisor stresses ethnic unity, religious harmony
- The last generation of tattooed faces
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.