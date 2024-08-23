Trending in China | Discover the art of Miao painting

(People's Daily App) 16:54, August 23, 2024

The Miao, an ethnic minority in China, has a rich tapestry of cultural expressions. As an art form deeply rooted in their history, Miao painting vividly depicts their traditions and spiritual bond with nature. Each piece is a story, offering us a glimpse into the essence of Miao culture.

(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Li Yunrou)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)