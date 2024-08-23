Home>>
Trending in China | Discover the art of Miao painting
(People's Daily App) 16:54, August 23, 2024
The Miao, an ethnic minority in China, has a rich tapestry of cultural expressions. As an art form deeply rooted in their history, Miao painting vividly depicts their traditions and spiritual bond with nature. Each piece is a story, offering us a glimpse into the essence of Miao culture.
(Video source: kuaishou; text compiled by Li Yunrou)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | The Kazak yurt: a glowing pearl of nomadic heritage
- Miao ethnic group hamlet in China promotes rural vitalization for further development
- Nighttime carnival celebrates Miao culture
- Miao ethnic village in SW China preserves ancient traditions
- Torch festival celebrated in SW China
- Miao people celebrate Caihuashan festival in Chongqing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.