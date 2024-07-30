We Are China

Torch festival celebrated in SW China

Ecns.cn) 16:36, July 30, 2024

A fire dragon dance is performed during the torch festival celebration in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

The torch festival, an important part of Yi ethnic culture, includes singing, dancing, horse racing, wrestling, and bonfire parties.

People celebrate the torch festival in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

People celebrate the torch festival in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 28, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

