Ambassador to UK publishes article on China's ethnic policy

Xinhua) 13:22, December 15, 2023

LONDON, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang on Wednesday published an article headlined "China's ethnic policy and governance" in Nouvelles d'Europe (UK edition).

Zheng noted that China's ethnic policy is rooted in the country's unique history and culture, and has four features: equality, autonomy, development and unity. Through unremitting efforts, China has found the right path to manage ethnic issues with Chinese characteristics and in line with its own national conditions.

The 56 ethnic groups in China are all equal regardless of their size, and are entitled to participate in the governance of state affairs, the ambassador said.

In areas with sizable ethnic minority populations, regional autonomy is practiced, with autonomous organs exercising the power of self-government, and ethnic minority groups independently administering affairs in their groups, he said.

China is promoting modernization that features common prosperity for all, and this means that no ethnic group will be left behind, he said.

China's 55 ethnic minorities have a combined population of 125 million. Together, ethnic groups in China have long become a community with common interests and a shared future, he said.

"We are ready to strengthen exchanges with other countries and learn from each other's ethnic policy and governance, for the betterment of all, and for the progress of human civilization," the ambassador said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)