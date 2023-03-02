Home>>
Spring scenery of Buyi village in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:50, March 02, 2023
A woman of Buyi ethnic group sells colorful rice on the side of the Duoyi River in Luoping county of southwest China’s Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Liu Yi)
In early spring, the old trees have begun to bud and flowers begun to bloom on the banks of the Duoyi River in Luoping county, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.
The crystal clear Duoyi River, along with waterwheels on its banks, rape flower fields, and waterfalls created a stunning vista for visitors.
