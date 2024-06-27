Trending in China | The Kazak yurt: a glowing pearl of nomadic heritage

The yurt is more than just a mobile home for Kazak ethnic groups living in vast grasslands; it embodies their millennia-old nomadic culture. As the sun sets, the iconic Kazak yurt shimmers like a pearl, serving as this land's most historic and warmest abode.

