Miao ethnic group hamlet in China promotes rural vitalization for further development

(新华网) 08:13, July 19, 2024

Villager Liang Yingmi (L) and his wife Liang Anhe go to work in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Wuying Village, spanning a history of over 200 years, is a Miao ethnic group hamlet that nestles snugly in the towering mountains stretching across the border between Guangxi and Guizhou.

In the past, the impassable mountains and rugged landscape rendered locals extremely poor. In recent years, Wuying Village has made efforts in the fields of economy, education, culture and ethnic unity, etc. to promote rural vitalization for further development.

Villagers carry crop bundles to attend a feast celebrating the first month of a newborn baby in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Chickens cross a river in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers construct a wood building in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 11, 2024 shows a view of the Wuying Village at sunrise on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This combo photo taken from 2021 to 2024 shows the spring, summer, autumn and winter (from L to R) views of Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 14, 2024 shows villagers attending an open-air banquet in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children play under an ancient tree in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 18, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villager Pan Zhongqing goes to work in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villager Pan Meilan (1st R) dresses her daughter for a folk activity in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers attend a wedding in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Children practice Lusheng, a traditional reed-pipe wind instrument, under the guidance of a teacher in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A villager works in a field in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Villagers engage in conversations after herding sheep in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

This aerial drone photo taken on July 10, 2024 shows a view of the Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A villager with wooden benches and a child on his back walks to an open-air banquet in Wuying Village on the border between south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)