Unique rural tradition attracts visitors to east China's Huangling Village

Ecns.cn) 11:26, November 13, 2024

Shaiqiu, or "drying crops in autumn sunshine", attracts visitors to Huangling Village, Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

Huangling Village is nearly 600 years old, with traditional houses built across a hillside at an elevation of 100 meters. Vibrant harvests like chrysanthemums, chili peppers, and persimmons were sun-dried on baskets, creating a stunning autumn scene.

Tourists take selfies in front of a Shaiqiu workshop with the phrase "Light Up Chinese Village" on it. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

An aerial view of the unique rural tradition "Shaiqiu" at "China's most beautiful village," Huangling Village, Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)

