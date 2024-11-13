Unique rural tradition attracts visitors to east China's Huangling Village
Shaiqiu, or "drying crops in autumn sunshine", attracts visitors to Huangling Village, Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
Huangling Village is nearly 600 years old, with traditional houses built across a hillside at an elevation of 100 meters. Vibrant harvests like chrysanthemums, chili peppers, and persimmons were sun-dried on baskets, creating a stunning autumn scene.
Tourists take selfies in front of a Shaiqiu workshop with the phrase "Light Up Chinese Village" on it. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
An aerial view of the unique rural tradition "Shaiqiu" at "China's most beautiful village," Huangling Village, Wuyuan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 11, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhankun)
