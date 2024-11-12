We Are China

Golden avenue's enchanting late-autumn scenery in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 10:21, November 12, 2024

Aerial views of Pingqiao Golden Avenue, in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, in autumn. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Recently, the Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, entered its prime season for autumn viewing. Towering golden sycamore trees line both sides of the riverbanks, creating a "golden avenue" filled with the rich hues of autumn, drawing numerous visitors to capture its beauty.

The Huaxi National Urban Wetland Park consists of three main areas: Huaxi Park, Shilehetan (Ten-Mile River Beach), and Pingqiao Golden Avenue. Since its designation as a National Urban Wetland Park in 2009, Huaxi district has continually advanced ecological protection and sustainable development of the park, optimizing facilities and services to make it a prime spot for residents to relax and enjoy.

Aerial views of Pingqiao Golden Avenue, in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, in autumn. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Golden sycamore trees complement the clear lake waters, in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Children play along Pingqiao Golden Avenue, in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Residents take photos on Pingqiao Golden Avenue, in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Golden sycamore trees standing tall along both sides of the riverbanks in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qian)

Intern Han Yifan contributed to this story.

