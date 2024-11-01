Charming autumn scenery across China

Xinhua) 08:31, November 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at a park in Kunshan, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Oct. 30, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Wuxia Gorge, one of the Three Gorges on the Yangtze River, in Wushan County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Wang Zhonghu/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at the Olympic forest park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Shexian County of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

People enjoy the autumn scenery at the Olympic forest park in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Hengshan County of Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the autumn scenery in Qinyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Yang Fan/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)