Gathering autumn offerings becomes new travel trend for young people

People's Daily Online) 09:47, November 07, 2024

During November, vibrant autumn colors are spreading throughout China, sparking a trend among young people to collect fallen leaves and fruits for creative inspiration or as keepsakes of cherished moments.

Photo shows a beautiful arrangement of autumn offerings made by a floral designer. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

At Hefei Botanical Garden in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, university student Wang Ru, born in the 2000s, was immersed in an autumn gathering experience from afternoon till evening. "I plan to transform the gathered leaves and fruits into plant specimens to encapsulate the essence of autumn," said Wang.

"Gathering autumn offerings is a great way to teach kids to appreciate beauty, get creative with leaf art, and learn from nature," said outdoor blogger Yan Yue, who turned the autumn harvest into leaf books and crowns.

Floral designer Shen Xinliang, born in the 1990s, draws inspiration from offerings of autumn for creations. Shen creates fall-inspired floral arrangements in shades of brown and orange, adorned with cotton, firethorn, and pine cones, not only for their appeal but also for their symbolic significance.

A tourist poses for pictures in a scenic area in Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province, on Nov. 1. (China News Service/Han Suyuan)

Gathering autumn offerings is gaining popularity, with many tourist destinations and businesses starting to launch autumn-themed activities. On Dianping, a popular Chinese review and rating service provider, the number of guides related to "enjoying autumn" has surged by nearly 170 percent in the past two weeks, sparking discussions among users about new ways to experience autumn.

Online platforms are promoting autumn beauty, with east China's Jiangsu Province inviting people to share the autumn charm, Shangrao city in east China's Jiangxi Province showcasing the autumn harvest feast, and Anhui's Huangshan city offering various autumn-themed products.

Tourists take pictures in Tachuan village, Huangshan city, east China's Anhui Province, on Oct. 29. (Photo/Fang Long)

In the Taiping Lake National Wetland Park in Huangshan, the scene of migrating little egrets is attracting a large number of tourists. The rise in autumn sightseeing has boosted revenue for local businesses, with B&B hotels seeing a 70,000 yuan ($9,851.52) increase and local specialties sales exceeding 100,000 yuan, according to Mei Pingyan, a local entrepreneur.

"Going out to gather autumn offerings has emerged as a popular outdoor leisure activity, driving the growth of the 'autumn economy'," said Wang Liangju, a professor from Anhui University of Finance and Economics.

