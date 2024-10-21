Terraced fields ready for a bountiful harvest in Jiangxi, E China

People's Daily Online) 15:29, October 21, 2024

Shangbao Terraced Fields wind along the mountainside with golden waves of rice rolling in the autumn breeze, in Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Layer upon layer, the Shangbao Terraced Fields wind along the mountainside with waves of golden rice rolling in the autumn breeze, in Chongyi county, Ganzhou city, east China's Jiangxi Province.

During the harvest season, villagers are busy with reaping and threshing rice with electric threshing machines in the fields. The picturesque harvest scene also attracts tourists to drive to the terraced fields during the weekend to enjoy the beautiful autumn harvest scenery.

Intern Li Jingyan contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)