Brilliant starry sky over Luobu Lake in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:00, November 18, 2024

Photo shows a breathtaking night view of Luobu Lake scenic area in Yuli county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)

The night scenery of Luobu Lake scenic area in Yuli county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was fascinating during the early hours of Nov. 12, 2024. The lake shined brightly like a sapphire embedded in the desert, while the starlit night sky over the scenic area offered a breathtaking view.

Located in the northeastern part of the Taklimakan Desert, China's largest desert, Luobu Lake was formed by water from the Tarim River in Xinjiang. In recent years, relevant authorities in Xinjiang have continuously supplied water to the lower reaches of the Tarim River, significantly improving the ecological environment of the Luobu Lake.

