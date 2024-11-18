Home>>
Brilliant starry sky over Luobu Lake in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 10:00, November 18, 2024
|Photo shows a breathtaking night view of Luobu Lake scenic area in Yuli county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Que Hure)
The night scenery of Luobu Lake scenic area in Yuli county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was fascinating during the early hours of Nov. 12, 2024. The lake shined brightly like a sapphire embedded in the desert, while the starlit night sky over the scenic area offered a breathtaking view.
Located in the northeastern part of the Taklimakan Desert, China's largest desert, Luobu Lake was formed by water from the Tarim River in Xinjiang. In recent years, relevant authorities in Xinjiang have continuously supplied water to the lower reaches of the Tarim River, significantly improving the ecological environment of the Luobu Lake.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cold front brings temperature drop, snowfall to Xinjiang
- Kuqa section of scenic Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang stays open during winter
- Ethnic instrument making plays high notes in Xinjiang village
- Golden desert poplar trees adorn Xinjiang's landscape
- Inaugural Central Asian Indoor Athletics Invitational opens in Xinjiang
- Bonded aircraft repair takes off in China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang launches freight train route to Central Asia
- Elderly couple leads an effort to plant over 40,000 trees in desert in NW China's Xinjiang
- View of Kizilgaha Beacon Tower scenic spot in China's Xinjiang
- More charging piles installed to meet rising demand in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.