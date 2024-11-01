More charging piles installed to meet rising demand in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang
Ten 120kW dual-gun fast charging piles and two 14kW dual-gun slow charging piles were added to the existing charging station of a parking lot at a residential complex in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 23, 2024, bringing the total number of charging piles at the parking lot to 18.
Staff members of the Urumqi branch of the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. checks a charging pile on Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jinkui)
The new charging piles have enabled the charging station to accommodate up to 35 electric vehicles simultaneously.
The charging station was built by an Urumqi-based company specializing in the sale of charging equipment for motor vehicles. The company decided to add the 12 new charging piles after it found that the previous six could hardly meet the needs of electric vehicles during peak hours.
Upon receiving the company's request for additional power supply, the Urumqi branch of the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. promptly responded and engaged in active communication with the charging station's executives to assess the power requirements, ensuring that the new facility can start operations at an early date.
