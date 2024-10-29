Panlong Ancient Road in NW China's Xinjiang brings prosperity to locals

Photo shows an aerial view of the Panlong Ancient Road in Waqia township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (vip.people.com.cn/Liu Donghua)

Known for its dizzying turns and stunning scenery, the Panlong Ancient Road located in Waqia township, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, Kashgar Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, attracted crowds of visitors on Oct. 25, 2024.

Panlong Ancient Road resembles a giant dragon winding through the mountains. The altitude on the 30-kilometer road with more than 600 turns rises sharply from 3,000 meters to 4,200 meters, making it a thrilling attraction for tourists from near and afar.

Leveraging the road and its growing viral status, the local government has vigorously developed tourism turning it into a road to prosperity for locals.

