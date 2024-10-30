Autumn scenery attracts tourists in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:43, October 30, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

There are tens of millions of acres of desert poplars scattering in the Tarim River Basin in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows the autumn scenery during sunset at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

A tourist takes a desert buggy to enjoy the scenery at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

Tourists enjoy the autumn scenery at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

An aerial panoramic drone photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows a boat sailing in a lake at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

This photo taken on Oct. 25, 2024 shows a boat sailing in a lake at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

Tourists enjoy the scenery at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

This photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows the autumn scenery at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

A tourist watches sunrise at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 26, 2024. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows the autumn scenery of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

Tourists take photos of the desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2024. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows tourists taking a boat to enjoy the autumn scenery at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 26, 2024 shows tourist buses and vehicles parking at the Huludao (Gourd Island) scenic spot in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The unique autumn scenery featuring desert, lakes and the desert poplar (populus euphratica) in the scenic spot attracts many tourists.

