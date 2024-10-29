Magnificent landscape of Baisha Lake in Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 13:54, October 29, 2024

Magnificent landscape of Baisha Lake with snow-covered Baisha Mountain in the background in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Located in Habahe county, in the middle of desert, Baisha Lake is 650 meters above sea level, 2,100 meters long from south to north, and 1,300 meters wide from west to east. Known as the "desert wonder", its water surface covers about 10 hectares. It is only 2.5 kilometers from the border between China and Kazakhstan.

Magnificent landscape of Baisha Lake with snow-covered Baisha Mountain in the background in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Magnificent landscape of Baisha Lake with snow-covered Baisha Mountain in the background in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

Magnificent landscape of Baisha Lake with snow-covered Baisha Mountain in the background in Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)