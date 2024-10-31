Four green electricity and green certificate service stations put into operation in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:53, October 31, 2024

A staff member of the Urumqi branch of the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. helps a customer handle access to electricity online in a service hall on Beijing Road, Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jinkui)

Four green electricity and green certificate service stations were put into operation in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 23, 2024 to provide power users with services such as consultation and technical support regarding trade in green electricity and green certificates.

The four service stations are located in areas where there is a high demand for relevant services, namely Urumqi's Beijing Road, Xinmin Road, Yinchuan Road, and the Urumqi Economic and Technological Development Zone.

The Urumqi branch of State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has arranged part-time staff to provide real-time updates on the latest policies and market changes, announce arrangements, and provide services including policy consultation and technical support for market entities in their efforts to engage in trade in green electricity and green certificates, according to Liu Mingxing, an executive of the Urumqi branch of the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd.

As of the end of September 2024, the Urumqi branch had completed green electricity transactions totaling 306 million kilowatt-hours (kWh), as well as transactions of 366,800 pieces of green certificates, accounting for 29.54 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, of the total in Xinjiang, Liu said, noting that Urumqi ranks first in green electricity transaction volume in the region.

Green certificates are electronic identification issued by relevant Chinese authorities to certify green electricity generated from renewable energy sources. They serve as a unique code identifier for green electricity and are the only proof of the environmental value of green electricity.

One green certificate represents 1,000 kWh of electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

Green certificates are regarded as records and evidence of power-consuming enterprises' use of electricity generated from wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources. They are an internationally recognized standard for renewable energy consumption records.

