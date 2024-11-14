Kuqa section of scenic Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang stays open during winter
The Kuqa section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will remain open this winter, offering visitors a chance to experience its unique winter charm, according to the Kuqa Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.
File photo shows the Kuqa section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the convergence media center of Kuqa city)
The Kuqa section of the highway runs through various scenic areas that allow tourists to enjoy captivating winter scenery. The Duku Highway is considered one of the most scenic roads in China.
From Nov. 1, 2024 to April 15, 2025, all national 4A-level scenic spots in the city are offering half priced tickets to tourists nationally, with free admission for police officers, healthcare workers, teachers, active and retired military personnel, and martyrs' families. In addition, all 3A-level attractions are providing free entry to visitors nationwide during the same period.
File photo shows a scenic area along the Kuqa section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the convergence media center of Kuqa city)
File photo shows the Kuqa section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Chinanews.com/courtesy of the convergence media center of Kuqa city)
Photos
- Miao people celebrate traditional New Year and Guzang Festival in SW China's Guizhou
- Unique rural tradition attracts visitors to east China's Huangling Village
- Golden avenue's enchanting late-autumn scenery in SW China's Guizhou
- In pics: Picturesque early winter scenery of Potatso National Park in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Ethnic instrument making plays high notes in Xinjiang village
- Golden desert poplar trees adorn Xinjiang's landscape
- Inaugural Central Asian Indoor Athletics Invitational opens in Xinjiang
- Bonded aircraft repair takes off in China's Xinjiang
- Xinjiang launches freight train route to Central Asia
- Elderly couple leads an effort to plant over 40,000 trees in desert in NW China's Xinjiang
- View of Kizilgaha Beacon Tower scenic spot in China's Xinjiang
- More charging piles installed to meet rising demand in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang
- Tomatoes yield fruitful outcomes in Xinjiang
- Four green electricity and green certificate service stations put into operation in Urumqi, NW China's Xinjiang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.