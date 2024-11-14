Kuqa section of scenic Duku Highway in China's Xinjiang stays open during winter

People's Daily Online) 16:13, November 14, 2024

The Kuqa section of the Duku Highway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will remain open this winter, offering visitors a chance to experience its unique winter charm, according to the Kuqa Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

The Kuqa section of the highway runs through various scenic areas that allow tourists to enjoy captivating winter scenery. The Duku Highway is considered one of the most scenic roads in China.

From Nov. 1, 2024 to April 15, 2025, all national 4A-level scenic spots in the city are offering half priced tickets to tourists nationally, with free admission for police officers, healthcare workers, teachers, active and retired military personnel, and martyrs' families. In addition, all 3A-level attractions are providing free entry to visitors nationwide during the same period.

