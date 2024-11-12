Inaugural Central Asian Indoor Athletics Invitational opens in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:18, November 12, 2024

URUMQI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The inaugural Central Asian Indoor Athletics Invitational commenced on Monday in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The event aims to strengthen sports exchanges between China and Central Asian countries, attracting 243 athletes from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and China competing across four divisions and 26 events over two days.

Denis Mosseyev, coach of the Kazakhstan athletics team, noted that such competitions promote friendship and offer opportunities for improvement.

"The level of organization here is excellent, and I believe it's an opportunity for both athletes and officials to improve," he said.

Competing in China for the first time, 16-year-old Uzbekistan long jumper Angelina Grechkina expressed excitement about her experience.

"I've made many new friends. I was lucky to win the championship today, and I hope to jump further in the future," she said.

Chinese athlete Alixr Omar, who won the men's 400m title at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships this year, was also participating.

"The athletes here are all excellent, and I'm learning a lot through the competition," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)