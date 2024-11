We Are China

View of Kizilgaha Beacon Tower scenic spot in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 11:05, November 04, 2024

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

People visit the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows a view of the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower scenic spot in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower at sunset in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows a view of the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower scenic spot in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower at sunset in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower at sunset in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower at sunset in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo taken on Oct. 31, 2024 shows the Kizilgaha Beacon Tower at sunset in Kuqa City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

