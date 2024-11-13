Home>>
Golden desert poplar trees adorn Xinjiang's landscape
(People's Daily App) 16:10, November 13, 2024
Don't miss this stunning autumn view! Along the banks of the Tarim River in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a vast forest of desert poplar trees has transformed into a sea of golden hues, bringing vibrant color to the landscape.
(Video source: CCTV News)
