Golden desert poplar trees adorn Xinjiang's landscape

(People's Daily App) 16:10, November 13, 2024

Don't miss this stunning autumn view! Along the banks of the Tarim River in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a vast forest of desert poplar trees has transformed into a sea of golden hues, bringing vibrant color to the landscape.

(Video source: CCTV News)

