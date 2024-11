Cold front brings temperature drop, snowfall to Xinjiang

Xinhua) 22:19, November 14, 2024

A traffic police officer is on duty in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A traffic police officer reminds a deliveryman to pay attention to slippery road conditions in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People walk in snow in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A deliveryman rides in snow in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People walk in snow in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People walk in snow in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

People walk in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov. 14, 2024. A cold front has ushered in significant drop in temperature and snowfall across Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)