Global geopark in C China's Henan offers picturesque autumn views

People's Daily Online) 13:42, November 15, 2024

Photo shows a beautiful autumn view of Yuntai Mountain scenic area in Jiaozuo city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo courtesy of Yuntai Mountain scenic area)

With more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of colorful forests entering the best viewing period of the year, Yuntaishan UNESCO Global Geopark, also known as Yuntai Mountain scenic area, located in Jiaozuo city, central China's Henan Province, attracts visitors with mesmerizing autumn scenery.

In the Red Stone Gorge, one of the major scenic spots of the geopark, the colorful forests, red rocks, and clear waters complement each other, transforming the 1.4 billion-year-old gorge into a beautiful wonderland.

The unique geological features of the geopark were formed against the backdrop of the evolution of the North China landscape. The area's distinctive rock layers, water systems, and hydrodynamic conditions combine to give it both scientific and aesthetic value.

The densely vegetated Yuntai Mountain area, where the geopark is located, boasts a forest coverage rate of 93 percent and over 1,400 plant species, including dozens of rare plant species.

From mid-October to late November each year is the best time to enjoy the autumn foliage at Yuntai Mountain. During this period, the mountain forests are ablaze with colors, with red, orange, and yellow leaves layered in a beautiful, scattered arrangement. The emerald green lakes reflect the vibrant red leaves, creating a stunning and colorful autumn landscape that looks like a magnificent painting.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)