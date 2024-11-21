In pics: giant panda family in Macao

Xinhua) 08:19, November 21, 2024

Giant panda Xinxin is pictured in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Giant panda Xinxin is pictured in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A tourist takes photos of giant panda Jianjian in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Giant panda Kangkang eats bamboo in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Giant panda Kaikai eats bamboo in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Giant panda Kaikai eats bamboo in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

A tourist takes photos of giant panda Jianjian in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Children pose for a photo inside giant panda-shaped decorations in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

Giant panda Kaikai eats bamboo in Macao, south China, Nov. 20, 2024. A pair of giant pandas Kaikai and Xinxin were chosen from Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in southwest China's Sichuan Province as a gift of the central government to Macao Special Administrative Region in 2015. They gave birth to twin brothers Jianjian and Kangkang here in 2016. The panda family is now living a happy and leisured life. (Xinhua/Wang Yiliang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)