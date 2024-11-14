Only pair of giant pandas in Southern Hemisphere to leave Australia for home

Xinhua) 19:58, November 14, 2024

ADELAIDE, Australia, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The only pair of giant pandas in the Southern Hemisphere, Wang Wang and Fu Ni, will leave Adelaide Zoo on Friday morning and return to China.

Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said here on Thursday at a farewell reception for the pandas that over the past 15 years, China and Australia had achieved significant progress in panda conservation, disease prevention, and healthcare.

Wang Wang and Fu Ni had been exceptionally well-cared for, thanks to the dedication and hard work of zoo staff, who had provided them with a safe and warm home for healthy growth, he added.

China and Australia launched a joint program for the conservation and research of giant pandas in 2009, when Wang Wang and Fu Ni arrived at Adelaide Zoo, becoming the only pair of giant pandas in the Southern Hemisphere.

Xiao said that the key to sound relations between countries lies in the amity between their peoples based on mutual understanding. Giant pandas, as ambassadors of friendship, carry the warmth and goodwill of the Chinese people, sowing seeds of peace and friendship that transcend borders.

"For 15 years, they have brought joy to many Australian children, captured moments of happiness for Australian families, and become a part of countless warm memories for Australians. Today, they stand as a symbol of the deep friendship between our two peoples," the ambassador said.

Zoe Bettison, minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs of the Australian state of South Australia, said that Australian people are connected to the beautiful giant pandas, "it is with deep sadness, the gratefulness that we wave goodbye to Wang Wang and Fu Ni today."

She added that people in South Australia were absolutely delighted when it was announced that two young giant pandas would come to Adelaide Zoo later. "This continues conservation. This continues our friendship. We wait for them to join us," the minister said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)