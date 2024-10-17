Home>>
Pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao in good shape at Smithsonian's National Zoo
(Ecns.cn) 13:21, October 17, 2024
A banner at the entrance of the Smithsonian's National Zoo reads Bao Li and Qing Bao will meet the public on Jan. 24, 2025. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)
Three-year-old giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao arrived in Washington, DC, on Tuesday for the beginning of a 10-year stay at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. They are in good health now, said Brandie Smith, the director of the zoo, on Wednesday.
Photo shows the giant panda family tree at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. (Photo: China News Service/Sha Hanting)
