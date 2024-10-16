New round of China-U.S. panda conservation cooperation to yield more outcomes: spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:10, October 16, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- China believes that on the basis of the sound cooperation in the past, the new round of China-U.S. international giant panda conservation cooperation will produce more outcomes, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.

Mao made the remarks when asked about Chinese giant pandas coming back from Atlanta and departing for Washington.

"To my knowledge, the giant pandas, Lun Lun, Yang Yang and their twin daughters housed at Zoo Atlanta, returned to China safely on Oct. 13. They are all in good health," said Mao.

She added that a new pair of giant pandas, Bao Li and Qing Bao, departed on a charter flight for the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on early Tuesday.

Mao said that Chinese experts will stay in the United States to accompany and help them adapt to the new living environment. The public can follow the daily life of the giant pandas through various means, she said.

"China and the United States will, in accordance with requirements and technical standards for international giant panda conservation cooperation, do everything possible to keep the giant pandas healthy and safe," said Mao, adding that experts will also be sent on a regular or periodical basis to make check-ups and assessments, and provide guidance on the ground.

China believes that this new round of international giant panda conservation cooperation between China and the United States will produce more outcomes on the basis of bilateral sound cooperation in the past, and will make new contributions to global biodiversity conservation and stronger friendship between the two peoples.

