Chinese Embassy in U.S. holds reception to mark 75th anniversary of PRC founding

Xinhua) 10:11, October 03, 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in the United States held a reception Monday evening in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Xie Feng gave remarks. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and White House National Security Council's senior director for China affairs Sarah Beran, as well as over 700 Chinese and American guests were present at the reception.

Xie pointed out that over the past 75 years, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have created a miracle that has amazed the world and embarked on an epic journey toward Chinese modernization. Since the 18th CPC National Congress in particular, with President Xi Jinping at the helm, China has eliminated absolute poverty for the first time in its history of several thousand years, realized the first centenary goal, and achieved many "missions impossible." "Today, we are advancing confidently toward building China into a modern socialist country on all fronts," Xie said.

Xie underscored that in a turbulent world, a China committed to open development will continue to be a major engine for global economic growth; a China committed to innovation-driven development will continue to be a boost to global technological advances; a China committed to green development will continue to be a doer in global climate governance; a China committed to peaceful development will continue to be an anchor of stability in a volatile world.

Xie said that at this 45th anniversary year of the establishment of China-U.S. diplomatic relations, the relationship is again at a new starting point. "Mutual respect means we need to be partners, not rivals. Peaceful coexistence means we need to hold on to the baselines and avoid back-pedaling. Win-win cooperation means we need to seek mutual benefit and reject a zero-sum game."

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performed famous Chinese and international pieces such as "My Motherland and I" and "Nessun Dorma." The guests also watched a themed-video titled "Let the 'San Francisco Vision' come to reality."

