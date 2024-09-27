Feature: Flying Tigers' legacy nourishes a lasting bond in China-U.S. friendship

13:40, September 27, 2024 By Tan Jingjing, Huang Heng ( Xinhua

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition of historical photographs at California State Polytechnic University (Cal Poly), Pomona, has brought to life the enduring bond forged between the Flying Tigers and the Chinese people amidst the turmoil of World War II.

Flying Tigers Lieutenant Robert Mooney sacrificed his young life to protect residents of Xiangyun in China's Yunnan Province. People of Lanping in Yunnan Province built an airstrip with their own hands to rescue American pilot Robert Walroth. Both communities undertook relentless efforts to search for missing American Captain James Fox and his Chinese crew ...

The exhibition, as part of a cultural exchange program organized by Yunnan Province in Los Angeles, records how the Flying Tigers helped Chinese people in their fight against Japanese invaders, and how Chinese people came to the aid of U.S. pilots, showcasing their remarkable courage and friendship.

"The Flying Tigers are not only heroes of the War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression, but also ambassadors of China-U.S. friendship. Their spirit, symbolizing the upholding of justice, the advocacy of peace, and the pursuit of win-win cooperation, stands like an eternal lighthouse, guiding the development of China-U.S. friendship," said Lai Yong, head of the Yunnan cultural exchange program delegation.

During World War II, U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault led the Flying Tigers, a group of American volunteer pilots, to China to help the Chinese people expel invading Japanese forces.

The Flying Tigers created the extremely dangerous "Hump Route" over the Himalayas to provide critical supplies to the Chinese troops fighting the Japanese invaders.

"The Flying Tigers were not only a group of brave pilots but also a symbol of unity, courage and collaboration in the face of adversity," said Wen Cheng, professor and associate chair at the Civil Engineering Department of Cal Poly, Pomona.

"Their efforts during World War II paved the way for the strong partnership that our nations share today. As we honor their legacy, we also reflect on the importance of international cooperation, friendship, and mutual respect -- values that continue to shape our future together," Cheng said.

"Let us continue to build bridges of understanding and cooperation between China and the United States, just as the Flying Tigers did over 80 years ago," he added.

Nell Chennault Calloway, granddaughter of General Chennault, described the U.S.-China relationship as one of the most important in the world. She told Xinhua that the spirit of the Flying Tigers is about helping each other and uniting as one, upholding justice and defending peace, and also about valuing and renewing U.S.-China friendship.

"As we celebrate the 45th anniversary of the reunification of China and the United States, we must also celebrate the personal ties that bind us together," Calloway said.

From students studying abroad to entrepreneurs forging business partnerships, from cultural exchanges to scientific collaborations, these personal connections form the foundation of bilateral relations, she said.

Yunnan Province has played a unique role in China-U.S. exchanges and cooperation, not only during wartime but also in today's context. The people of Yunnan honor the Flying Tigers by preserving and restoring historical sites, establishing memorial halls and monuments like the Hump Memorial, and naming schools in their honor.

Over the years, Yunnan Province has maintained close links with the U.S. side, establishing sister-province relationships with Texas and Delaware. Additionally, five pairs of sister-city connections have been forged between Yunnan's cities and autonomous prefectures and their counterparts in the United States.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)