China-U.S. military communication helps mutual understanding, risk control: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:58, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Military communication between China and the United States could help enhance mutual understanding, avoid miscalculations and manage risks, said a Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a query concerning the current China-U.S. military relations and the future interaction between the two sides.

The overall defense relations between China and the United States show a more stable momentum at present, Zhang said, noting that the two militaries maintain high-level strategic communication, policy communication, institutionalized dialogue, and exchanges in specialized fields.

Zhang emphasized that the United States should recalibrate its strategic perception of China, return to a sensible and practical China policy, and respect China's major concerns.

The two sides should make concerted efforts on the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation to stabilize and improve bilateral military relations through candid, effective and constructive dialogue and cooperation, said Zhang.

