China opposes U.S. deployment of mid-range-capability missiles in Philippines

Xinhua) 08:04, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday reiterated China's firm opposition to the United States' deployment of mid-range capability missiles in the Philippines under the pretext of military exercises.

Responding to a media query, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, urged the U.S. side to address its erroneous actions and deliver on its earlier commitment to withdraw the mid-range capability missile system it has deployed in the Philippines as soon as possible.

The Philippine side should not miscalculate the situation or involve itself in the U.S. agenda, as doing so will only hurt its own interests, Zhang said.

China has abundant tools at its disposal and will take effective countermeasures according to the evolving situation, Zhang added.

