Chinese FM meets U.S. Senator Coons
(Xinhua) 13:47, September 25, 2024
NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday met with U.S. Senator Chris Coons on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.
The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern.
