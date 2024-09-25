Chinese FM meets U.S. Senator Coons

Xinhua) 13:47, September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday met with U.S. Senator Chris Coons on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The two sides exchanged views on China-U.S. relations and issues of common concern.

