Feature: Chinese, American youth foster friendship through rural basketball games

Xinhua) 11:26, September 24, 2024

GUIYANG, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- As the harvest season unfolds in September, a bustling basketball court in rural Guizhou, southwest China, has witnessed a new chapter of friendship between Chinese and American youth.

At the invitation of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, a delegation of 80 American students and teachers from the "Youth in Motion" program, organized by the U.S.-China Youth and Student Exchange Association, recently visited China. Their first stop was Guizhou, where they engaged in two friendly basketball games with local villagers in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, whose village basketball league has gained nationwide attention over the past year.

In the girls' match, the American "Panda Ladies" played against the local "Taijiang Aunties" in a lighthearted game without strict rules, while on the boys' court, a mixed team of American and Chinese students competed as "Team Meteor" and "Team Royal Panda".

No one seemed to care about the outcome of the "competition", with their focus purely on fun and friendship.

"I'm here to make friends, not to win or lose," said Trey Collier from Lincoln High School, who showcased the Chinese phrases he had learned. Instead of discussing strategies before the game, he was more eager to plan a celebration routine with his Chinese teammates.

While the students focused on their celebrations, the teachers were busy managing player rotations. Roger Alam-Amen, the vice principal at Lincoln, served as the coach during the game, frequently called for substitutions to ensure every participant could experience the game.

"Sports is a universal language," Alam-Amen remarked, while players showcased their impressive skills and spectators cheered enthusiastically for both teams. American students also energized the crowd with dance and cheerleading performances.

Jadin Hook, an American student, enjoyed these games without strict rules. "I didn't expect to find so many basketball enthusiasts in this small village, and I'm eager to discover more about China." She also embraced local cheering traditions by rhythmically banging two pots together, energizing the crowd as she celebrated the competition.

For local student Wang Shihan, who secured her team's victory with a crucial three-pointer, the highlight of the games wasn't the score but the friendships fostered. "Our Miao culture loves singing and dancing," she noted. "Even though it was our first meeting, we felt a sense of familiarity."

As the full moon rose high in the sky, and the basketball continued bouncing and jumping, this special encounter on the court penned a new chapter of friendship between Chinese and American youth.

