Neil Bush: It's high time for China, US to talk

(People's Daily App) 16:34, September 20, 2024

In an interview with People's Daily, Neil Bush, son of former US President George H.W. Bush, echoes his father's belief in fostering strong US-China relations ahead of speaking at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, Anhui Province. As chair of the George H.W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, he continues to champion this cause. Neil Bush will share his insights on the future of China-US relations as the key speaker at the September 20-23 convention.

