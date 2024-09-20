Home>>
Neil Bush: It's high time for China, US to talk
(People's Daily App) 16:34, September 20, 2024
In an interview with People's Daily, Neil Bush, son of former US President George H.W. Bush, echoes his father's belief in fostering strong US-China relations ahead of speaking at the 2024 World Manufacturing Convention in Hefei, Anhui Province. As chair of the George H.W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, he continues to champion this cause. Neil Bush will share his insights on the future of China-US relations as the key speaker at the September 20-23 convention.
