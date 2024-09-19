China to impose countermeasures against U.S. military companies for arms sales to Taiwan region

Xinhua) 09:03, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China decided to impose countermeasures against nine U.S. military companies for arms sales to the Taiwan region, according to a decision published on the foreign ministry's website on Wednesday.

The decision pointed out the United States recently has once again announced arms sales plans to the Taiwan region, which has seriously violated the one-China principle and three China-U.S. joint communiques, interfered in China's internal affairs and undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pursuant to Articles 3, 4, 6, 9 and 15 of China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China decided to take the following countermeasures against Sierra Nevada Corporation, Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC, Cubic Corporation, S3 AeroDefense, TCOM, Limited Partnership, TextOre, Planate Management Group, ACT1 Federal and Exovera:

Movable, immovable and all other types of properties in China will be frozen.

Organizations and individuals in China are prohibited from engaging in transactions, cooperation and other activities with the above-mentioned enterprises.

The decision will be effective from September 18, 2024.

