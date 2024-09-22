Chinese vice premier meets U.S. delegation of China-U.S. economic working group

Xinhua) 10:08, September 22, 2024

He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, meets with a delegation led by Jay Shambaugh, under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 20, 2024. Shambaugh is in China to attend the fifth meeting of the China-U.S. economic working group. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, met with a delegation led by Jay Shambaugh, under secretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, on Friday in Beijing.

He noted that China and the United States should implement the important consensus reached between the two presidents at their San Francisco meeting and during a phone call in April this year, maintain economic communication and exchanges, strengthen macroeconomic policy coordination, properly handle each other's concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect, and promote the steady and sound development of China-U.S. economic relations.

Shambaugh, who is in China to attend the fifth meeting of the China-U.S. economic working group, said the U.S. side is willing to maintain economic communication with China and develop healthy economic relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)