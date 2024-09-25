U.S. needs to end obsession with containing China: Chinese foreign ministry

Ecns.cn) 10:48, September 25, 2024

The United States needs to end its obsession with perpetuating its supremacy and containing China, and cease using regional countries as its tools, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a daily press briefing following U.S. President Joe Biden's claims that China continues to act aggressively and is testing the U.S. and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region, claims which he made at the Quad summit in the U.S. over the weekend.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)