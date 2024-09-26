Home>>
A "prickly" peace plan
(China.org.cn) 11:47, September 26, 2024
The U.S. State Department has approved a sale of $228 million in arms to Taiwan, including aircraft parts and equipment servicing. These arms sales are part of a broader U.S. tactical approach to transform Taiwan into a "porcupine island." The strategy implies that in the event of a real conflict, Taiwan's civilians would be thrust to the forefront as expendable forces.
(Cartoon by Duan Cheng and Zhu Yuyan)
