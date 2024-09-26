Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets KMT vice chairman

Xinhua) 09:43, September 26, 2024

SHENYANG, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland's senior Taiwan affairs official met on Wednesday with a delegation led by Sean Lien, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the mainland will continue to improve the systems and policies for promoting economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and Taiwan to boost integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.

Song said the mainland is willing to work with the KMT to oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, seek peace across the Strait, and work for the well-being of compatriots across the Strait.

Lien said that based on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the KMT will continue to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields, safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, and create more benefits for people on both sides of the Strait.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)