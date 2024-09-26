Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets KMT vice chairman
SHENYANG, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland's senior Taiwan affairs official met on Wednesday with a delegation led by Sean Lien, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said the mainland will continue to improve the systems and policies for promoting economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and Taiwan to boost integrated development across the Taiwan Strait.
Song said the mainland is willing to work with the KMT to oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, seek peace across the Strait, and work for the well-being of compatriots across the Strait.
Lien said that based on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the KMT will continue to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields, safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, and create more benefits for people on both sides of the Strait.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland slams Taiwan's "economic coercion" claim as nothing but calling white black
- Dengue fever infection cluster in Taiwan expands to six cases
- Kinmen organizes warm welcome ceremony for first mainland tour group in four years
- US military companies sanctioned for arms sales to Taiwan
- Cross-Strait event celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival held
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.