Peng Liyuan attends China-US youth cultural, sports exchange activity

(People's Daily App) 11:28, September 26, 2024

Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, attended a China-US youth cultural and sports exchange activity at Beijing No. 8 High School on Tuesday. During the activity, Peng had a cordial exchange with a delegation of young people from the US state of Washington. She welcomed the teachers and students to visit China, expressing the hope that the young people of the two countries will get to know each other better and inject positive energy into bilateral relations.

