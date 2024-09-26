China, U.S. agree to maintain communication on law enforcement

Xinhua) 11:04, September 26, 2024

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas via video link on Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong had candid, professional and pragmatic exchanges with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas via video link on Wednesday.

Wang said that the two sides earnestly implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, adhere to mutual respect, dispute management and mutually beneficial cooperation, and have achieved many visible outcomes in areas such as drug control, repatriation of illegal immigrants and cooperation on individual cases.

China is willing to maintain communication with the U.S. at all levels, and push for steady and long-term law enforcement cooperation between the two countries. The U.S. side should attach importance to addressing China's concerns, demonstrate sincerity with concrete actions, and remove obstacles for deepening cooperation, Wang noted.

The two sides agreed to stay in communication on important issues in the field of law enforcement.

