Mainland provides broad development space for businesses from Taiwan: senior official

Xinhua) 09:40, September 26, 2024

SHENYANG, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland is well capable of providing brighter prospects for economic cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and creating broader development space for Taiwan compatriots and businesses, a senior Taiwan affairs official of the mainland said Wednesday.

Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of an economic and trade cooperation event between Liaoning Province and Taiwan, held in Shenyang, the capital city of Liaoning.

Song noted that with steady progress in the modernization drive, the mainland has been continuously optimizing its industrial structure, advancing the integration of digital and real economies, and strengthening its scientific and technological innovation.

These achievements will enable the mainland to become more capable of facilitating the development of Taiwan businesses and compatriots in the mainland, which will bring more tangible benefits to them, according to the official.

He stressed that "Taiwan independence" leads to neither peace nor development, and the mainland side has no tolerance for and has taken firm countermeasures against "Taiwan independence."

Only based on the consensus of opposing "Taiwan independence" can cross-Strait relations get back on the right track, he added.

Sean Lien, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang party, said at the ceremony that compatriots on both sides of the Strait are of one family and belong to the same Chinese nation.

Noting his family's bond with Liaoning, Lien emphasized his deep affection for the region and pledged to make further contributions to Liaoning's future development.

