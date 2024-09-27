China reiterates opposition to U.S. tariff hikes on Chinese goods

Xinhua) 09:25, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) on Thursday reiterated opposition to the U.S. abuse of Section 301 to hike tariffs on some Chinese goods.

China has repeatedly lodged solemn representations with the U.S. side concerning the Section 301 tariffs, said MOC spokesperson He Yongqian.

She made the remarks at a press conference while answering a question regarding the recent proposal made by the Office of the United States Trade Representative to raise the Section 301 tariff rates of five sub-items such as certain tungsten, wafers and polysilicon.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled that the Section 301 tariffs violate WTO rules, but the U.S. side is going further down the wrong path with its recent actions, she said.

China urges the U.S. side to remove all additional tariffs on Chinese products as soon as possible to safeguard the global industrial and supply chains and protect the fundamental interests of consumers and producers of both countries, she noted.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)