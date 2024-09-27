China slams United States' touting of so-called "China military threat"

Xinhua) 10:05, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday slammed the United States for touting the so-called "China military threat," and voiced firm opposition to the words and actions of the U.S. side as it clings to its Cold War mentality and creates tensions.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a query concerning recent comments from U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and the China-related content of a report released by the U.S. Commission on the National Defense Strategy.

The U.S. side has projected its own hegemonic mindset onto China, portraying the Chinese military as a competitor and a threat, and its intention is nothing but to justify expanding its own military power, Zhang said.

China is committed to being an architect of world peace, a contributor to global development and a guardian of international order, and to maintaining a defense policy that is defensive in nature.

Zhang urged the U.S. side to adopt the correct perception of China, view China's military development and strategic intentions objectively and rationally, and take actions that are conducive to maintaining relations between the two countries and militaries, and to promoting regional peace and stability.

