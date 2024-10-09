Chinese commerce minister, U.S. commerce secretary hold phone talk

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao held a telephone talk with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Tuesday, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

The two sides conducted candid, in-depth and pragmatic communication on economic and trade issues of respective concern, with a focus on the implementation of the important consensus reached between the two heads of state of China and the United States at the San Francisco meeting.

The phone conversation is an arrangement under the communication mechanism between the two commerce departments.

The San Francisco meeting has pointed out direction for the development of the China-U.S. economic and trade relations, said Wang.

The commerce departments of the two countries have maintained close contact at different levels, said Wang, adding that positive progress has been made in expanding cooperation, managing differences, and addressing specific concerns of enterprises.

China-U.S. economic and trade relations should become the "ballast" in bilateral relations, he said.

Wang said that China is willing to work with the United States on the basis of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation to jointly implement the consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting, and put China-U.S. relations back on the right track.

Wang expressed serious concerns about the U.S. semiconductor policy towards China and the restrictions on Chinese connected vehicles.

It's necessary to clarify the national security boundaries in the economic and trade field, as it is conducive to maintaining the security and stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and creating a favorable policy environment for cooperation between the business communities from the two countries, Wang stressed.

China urges the U.S. side to pay attention to the specific concerns of Chinese enterprises, promptly lift sanctions on Chinese companies, and improve the business environment for Chinese companies in the United States, Wang said.

