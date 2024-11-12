Fans bid farewell to giant pandas in Belgian zoo

Xinhua) 08:23, November 12, 2024

Giant panda twins Bao Di (L) and Bao Mei are pictured at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2024.(Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

BRUSSELS, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Groups of fans came to the Pairi Daiza Zoo in the Belgian city Brugelette during the weekend to bid farewell to giant panda Tian Bao, Bao Di and Bao Mei as they will return to China on Dec. 10.

Tian Bao was born in 2016, and the panda twins Bao Di and Bao Mei were born on Aug. 8, 2019. They will go back to the Giant Panda Base in Bifengxia, a research and breeding center for giant pandas located in the city of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The parents of the three pandas, Hao Hao and Xing Hui, will remain at the park, according to Pairi Daiza.

A girl leaves her blessing message on a billboard for giant pandas at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People visit giant panda Tian Bao at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People take photos of giant panda Tian Bao at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

People visit giant pandas at the Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

