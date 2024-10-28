Home>>
Amazing 3D panda on outdoor LED
(People's Daily App) 16:18, October 28, 2024
October 27 is International Panda Day. Check out this vivid 3D panda presented by an outdoor LED screen in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
