North China province sees increase in rare bird population

TAIYUAN, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The population of brown-eared pheasants, a bird species under first-class national protection in China, is increasing steadily and its distribution areas are expanding, according to a two-year survey conducted by north China's Shanxi Province.

The survey has shown that the average number of brown-eared pheasants in Shanxi is about 19,000. They are currently distributed in four geographical areas, including Lyuliang Mountain and Taihang Mountain, covering 45 counties and districts in eight cities of the province.

Yue Kuiqing, deputy director of the Shanxi provincial forestry and grassland bureau, said that brown-eared pheasants were on the brink of extinction in the 1980s in Shanxi. After more than 40 years of continuous efforts, significant progress has been made in the protection of the birds.

The species' habitats have been improved through measures including habitat protection, scientific research, rescue and breeding, Yue noted.

Compared to the 1990s, there has been an increase in the number of county-level areas and nature reserves where the species is found, as well as steady growth in its population, Yue said.

The brown-eared pheasant is endemic to China. Most of its body has dark brown plumage and its tail has white feathers.

Wild populations of the species are mainly distributed across provincial-level regions like Shanxi, Shaanxi, Hebei and Beijing, and Lyuliang Mountain area in Shanxi is the core distribution area. In 1984, the Shanxi government designated the brown-eared pheasant as its provincial bird.

